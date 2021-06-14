Revitalization likely for former Macedonia industrial site

Ken Lahmers

MACEDONIA – A property where one of the city’s most infamous environmental incidents occurred within the past decade appears to be headed for revitalization and a brighter future.

The city is the recipient of nearly $1.5 million as a result of a cooperative effort between the city, Summit County Land Bank and fiscal office and state and federal regulatory agencies to redevelop the property formerly occupied by Bedford Anodizing.

Some of those funds may be used to construct a new service building at Longwood Park

Mayor Nick Molnar told city council the transaction involves the 22-acre property on Empire Parkway, south of East Highland Road and west of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

The Summit County Land Bank acquired the site in 2019. It was owned by the state of Ohio under forfeited land status, and was included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act closure process.

The plant performed metal finishing work, and ceased operations in June 2013.

“The city began working on this project nearly a decade ago after an incident at the site resulted in significant environmental contamination which necessitated intervention by the U.S. EPA, among others,” said Molnar.

“After years of working to rejuvenate the property so it may be repurposed, the city – along with Summit County and its land bank – coordinated with a national development company to bring immediate and much-needed funds to Macedonia.”

The mayor added that the coordination sets the groundwork for redevelopment, which will in turn generate tax dollars for the Nordonia school district, county and city, and will provide additional economic stability in the region.

“Moving forward, the city will work, as will the school district, to consider potential economic incentives to maximize development potential on the property,” Molnar said.

The mayor noted the money received by the city will be used for much-needed infrastructure improvements. He thanked law director Mark Guidetti, engineer Joe Gigliotti and finance director John Veres “for all their hard work in putting this together.”

He emphasized they have “put a lot of hours into getting this deal done, and it’s a great win for the city.”

“I am very pleased to partner with the Summit County Land Bank and city of Macedonia to see this property put back into productive tax use for future development,” said Summit County fiscal officer Kristen Scalise.

“With this investment, I look forward to seeing the creation of well-paying jobs for Summit County residents.”

“On behalf of our board and my staff, I’d like to thank our partners at the city, the fiscal officer, county executive Ilene Shapiro, the Ohio EPA, NEFCO and Partners Environmental for their hard work in addressing the environmental issues that prevented this site – until now – from reaching its fullest potential,” said Summit County Land Bank president Patrick Bravo.

Molnar said a lot of people have suggested the property be turned into green space, but “it’s really for industrial-type things.” He explained much of the site is wetlands and “we will work around them to utilize the small portion that is left so companies can come in and potentially generate tax dollars.”

Guidetti said residents should give credit to Molnar, as well as former mayors Joe Migliorini and Donald Kuchta, “for having the foresight to stick with the project. It’s truly a situation of taking lemons and turning them into lemonade.”

He said the sale of the property “will not only benefit the city and schools financially, but will benefit the environment.”

Council president Janet Tulley said that this has been a "long time issue," with former mayors Don Kuchta and Joseph Migliorini involved as well as Molnar.

"We can proceed with encouraging a business to come in and use the property," Tulley said. "A new business will bring in jobs, as well as tax dollars for the city. Always good news."

Joe Clark, superintendent of the Nordonia Hills City Schools, said that this news "will be favorable" for the schools, although it was "too early to tell" the overall impact.

Molnar said the new service building will be "near the old home days field in the back" of Longwood Park.

"We will be engaging a design professional in the near future to begin the process," Molnar said. "Our hope would be to have a finished product complete by next year."

The city currently has most of its equipment stored in the barns at Longwood Park and many city service staff members work out of the park, Molnar said.

"Our current service buildings are in poor shape and were not intended for the use," Molnar said. "So the need is necessitated for the safety and storage of equipment and resources. We would have the entire service staff operate out of Longwood Park, which will help our ability to serve the communities needs and equally important, maintaining the park. This will improve our efficiency and reduce down time from travel to multiple locations."

The current service building on Valley View Road would eventually be demolished, Molnar said.

The problems at the site began March 18, 2011, when the Ohio EPA found the plant discharged aluminum hydroxide into streams and a storm sewer which drained into Brandywine Creek.

Inspections turned up numerous hazardous waste violations, and firms involved in the operation were ordered to pay significant penalties. Two of the companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2013 and the facility closed.

The firms and the EPA removed scrap metal, tanks, vats and other building components. The EPA ended the cleanup in August 2014. More than 2,000 tons of neutralized sludge and contaminated soils were hauled to a permitted facility.

New Bedford Metals LLC acquired the property, placed a lien on the assets and the initial bankruptcies were dismissed. The property eventually was taken over by the state and then by the city.

On May 27, City Council approved donating $50,000 of the $1.5 million received to the Longwood Manor Historical Society and Nordonia Hills Veterans Memorial ($25,000 each).

“We’ve always talked about not giving money from our coffers for those types of projects,” said Molnar.

“But with this one, it’s a windfall for the city and I want to give dollars to these causes because they have never had a shot in the arm like this, and it’s a nice way for us to give them a hand so they can complete their projects.”

