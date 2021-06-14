McFearin resigns from Twinsburg Council; successor sought

Ken Lahmers

TWINSBURG – City Council is looking for a replacement for Ward 3 Council rep Jo-Ann McFearin after she announced her resignation at Council’s June 8 meeting.

McFearin said in addition to her current real estate duties in Northeast Ohio, she has accepted a new real estate opportunity with Berkshire-Hathaway Home Services in Florida. Her resignation is effective June 15.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on Twinsburg Council as the Ward 3 representative for the past six years,” McFearin stated.

Acknowledging that “lives change and new opportunities present themselves,” she said she has “been presented with a great opportunity” to expand her real estate business to Florida, in addition to maintaining her local team.

The city is accepting applications for McFearin’s replacement. Interested persons must have lived in Ward 3 for at least one year prior to appointment. Applications are being accepted until July 8 at 4:30 p.m.

The replacement must be appointed by council within 30 days, or the mayor will fill the vacancy as prescribed by the city’s charter.

Since McFearin’s term does not expire until Nov. 30, 2023, her appointed successor will serve as Ward 3 council rep until Nov. 30, 2021. In November, the appointed replacement and any other candidates can run for the remaining two years of the term.

Applications can be completed by visiting www.mytwinsburg.com. Questions should be referred to council clerk Shannon Collins at scollins@twinsburg.oh.us

A plaque was presented to McFearin, who was first elected to council in November 2015 and was serving as president this year, by councilman Sam Scaffide at the June 8 session. Several council reps wished her well in her new endeavors.

During her tenure she served in many capacities, including on the finance committee, golf advisory board and community relations and safety committees.

Last year, she was instrumental in bringing in JJB Restaurant Enterprises LLC of Chagrin Falls to manage Aaron & Moses Restaurant at Gleneagles Golf Course.

“Jo-Ann was a great addition to our council and served her residents and the city well,” said council vice president Sam Scaffide. “I wish her the best as she moves on to a new opportunity. She will be missed.

“Council appreciates all she has done and wishes her the best of luck in her new adventure. I know she will do great down there just like she’s done up here.”

