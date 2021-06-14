Twinsburg schools welcome new high school principal

TWINSBURG -- An assistant principal at Mayfield High School will take the reins as the new principal of Twinsburg High School in the new school year.

On Thursday, the school board unanimously approved a two-year contract for Brian Linn, who will officially switch from being a Mayfield Wildcat to being a Twinsburg Tiger Aug. 1. His contract is through July 31, 2023. His salary will be $127,226 a year. The school board also approved a consultant contract for up to 20 days before July 31 at a per diem rate.

Linn was one of more than 30 applicants for the position, which opened when current principal Dr. Laura Hebert resigned to take the superintendent's position with the Ravenna schools, said Superintendent Kathryn Powers.

"Mr. Linn was recommended to the Twinsburg Board of Education following a thorough search," Powers said. "The Twinsburg City School district engaged members of the community including parents, teachers, support staff members, students, administrators and the board of education in Listening Sessions to determine the desired characteristics of the next principal. Following initial interviews, members of the community were then invited to participate as interviewers during circuit interviews."

Powers said that those with the Mayfield City Schools also were interviewed, and added that they commented on his high energy, even referring to Linn as "the Energizer bunny."

"Throughout the process, Mr. Linn’s experience and qualifications continued to rise to the top," Powers said. "We look forward to Mr. Brian Linn joining our Tiger family."

Linn, who came to Thursday's meeting with his wife Andee and their two sons Micah and Benny, said he was "honored and humbled to serve and lead at Twinsburg High School."

"During the interview process, I was impressed with the strong sense of community pride and involvement, tradition of academic excellence and commitment to providing the best learning environment for all students," Linn said. "It is evident that Twinsburg is a special place, and I am excited to bring my experience, enthusiasm, work ethic, and passionate belief that all students can succeed to Twinsburg High School.”

Linn has served as an assistant principal at Mayfield High School for the past five years. Previously, he also was assistant principal positions at Chardon High School from 2014 through 2016, and Hilliard Darby High School from 2012 through 2014. His career in education began as a Spanish teacher in the Hilliard City School District. He taught for eight years.

A Wooster native, Linn received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Spanish. He holds a master’s degree in education from Ashland University in classroom instruction and a second master’s degree from Miami University in educational leadership. He and his family live in Mayfield Village.

The Twinsburg City Schools has more than 500 employees and has around 4,100 students in its five school buildings, including around 1,300 high school students. It is the school district for Twinsburg, Twinsburg Township and Reminderville.

The Mayfield City School district includes Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Mayfield Heights, and Mayfield Village. There are about 4,000 students in the district, which includes four elementary schools, a middle school and a high school. The high school has about 1,700 students.

