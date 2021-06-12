Sounds of summer: Music on the Circle returns next week

Music on the Circle returns to Tallmadge on June 19 after a yearlong hiatus.

The free summer concert series will include three performances this year.

The Diamond Project, a Neil Diamond cover band, performs on June 19. Learn more at http://www.thediamondprojectband.com.

Time Machine, a Kent-based band playing Classic Rock, Motown, British Invasion, 50's, 60s, 70’s and 80’s music performs on July 24. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/52fender.

The Akron Symphonic Winds perform Aug. 21. The Akron Symphonic Winds was formed as part of Akron's musician's union, a chapter of the American Federation of Musicians. Its goal is to offer admission free concerts to the public throughout Summit, Medina, Wayne and Portage counties.

All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Parking is available in the West Avenue parking lot. Bring a blanket or chair.