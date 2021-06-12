Second half real estate taxes due July 23

Courtesy of Summit County Fiscal Office

Second half 2020 real estate tax bills have been mailed, according to the Summit County Fiscal Office.

Taxpayers should be advised that the United States Post Office is currently experiencing large volumes of mail and frequent delays, which may impact tax bill and payment deliveries.

Property owners are encouraged to take advantage of the online and phone payment system and utilize the e-check payment option, which requires a flat rate service fee of $1.

The closing date for payment will be Friday, July 23, with the exception of military personnel. Property taxes are deferred for military reservists who are on active duty. Applications can be obtained by calling 330-643-2641 or visiting the website at http://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net.

There are several convenient ways for property owners to make payment:

1. In-person: Payments can be made in-person at the Summit County Fiscal Office, Treasurer Division, 3rd floor of the Ohio Building, 175 S. Main St., Akron. Office hours are 7:30 am-4 pm, Monday through Friday.

2. By mail: Mailed payments must be U.S. postmarked by July 23 to avoid the statutory 10% penalty for late payment. A private meter is not valid for establishing the date of payment.

3. Online or by phone: Tax bills can be paid online or by phone through a secure payment service provided by ACI Payments, Inc. Taxpayers will need their parcel number on-hand. A nominal service fee will be charged by ACI Payments Inc. if paying via debit or credit card, or a $1 fee if paying via electronic check. To pay taxes online or by phone, go to https://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net/index.php/on-line-tax-payments.

4. Drop Box Location: Taxpayers can submit tax payments by using the drop box located on the 4th Floor of the Ohio Building at 175 S. Main St. in downtown Akron during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any payments made through the drop box that create an overage will be applied to the next tax bill.

5. At banks that participate in the Regional Tax Collection System: A list of participating banks is included on the tax bill. Note the bank branch must be located in Summit County. Contact the bank directly for questions about accessibility.

The Tax Installment Program (TIP) is available to provide assistance to those who are unable to pay their bill in full by the due date. Homeowners who enroll in this program can avoid late payment penalties. To be eligible, all taxes and assessments must be current. The deadline to sign up for the Tax Installment Plan is July 23, also the last day to pay second half 2020 real estate taxes. Call 330-643-2869 to enroll now.

The Fiscal Office continues to offer various programs to assist homeowners with delinquent taxes. If you have fallen delinquent, call the office for more information at 330-643- 2600. Ohio law states that it is the responsibility of the property owner to obtain and pay their tax bill on time.

To request a copy of your tax bill, call 330-643-2588. Tax bills can also be downloaded from our website at http://FiscalOffice.summitoh.net.