League of Women Voters Hudson oppose term limits proposal

Courtesy of League of Women Voters Hudson

At their June 3, 2021 Annual Member Meeting, the League of Women Voters Hudson (LWVH) voted to adopt a local position opposing term limits for Hudson City Council.

“While the League does not support or oppose any candidate or political party, the League does take positions on issues after a study. The League routinely reviews its positions and proposes studies for new positions,” said Karen Leith, LWVH and League of Women Voters Ohio (LWVO) advocacy chair.

“Members can propose issues for study, and that is what our members did for this Concurrence Study on Term Limits for Hudson City Council, which was first proposed in January, 2021,” said Carol O’Connell, president of LWVH.

“The League of Women Voters United States and LWV Ohio hold decades long positions opposing term limits for federal and state legislative bodies, most recently in response to the pervasive movement that swept the nation in the 1990s,” said Maura McCaughey, study committee member. “Term limits were promoted to solve perceived dissatisfaction and distrust of government; but through our study, we could not conclude that term limits solve these problems.”

“The Concurrence Study cites Hudson’s Charter as a powerful document that reflects the will and power of our citizens under Home Rule and a nonpartisan government. Historically we have been able to practice our voting franchise freely without any restrictions. We can vote to keep officials in office as long as we believe they are doing a good job. And we can vote them out if we believe they are not,” said O’Connell. “Term limits are a voting rights issue. Does forced rotation in office deliver better candidate choice and responsive government? How would term limits increase voter turnout, citizen engagement and voter choice?”

Hudson City Council had a first of three required Council meeting readings of a resolution to impose term limits on City Council on June 1. The final passage depends on a Council majority vote. This is a legislative action, not by voter driven initiative and dismissed by the 2020 Charter Review Commission when proposed to them, according to the LWVH. After Council votes to pass the new charter term limit language and places it on the ballot it will be up to voters who make the final decision.