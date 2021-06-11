Railroad crossing near Cannon Road will be replaced

TWINSBURG -- Wheeling and Erie Railroad will replace the railroad crossing on Route 82 near Cannon Road next week. The railroad crossing is between Ravenna and Cannon roads.

There will be a detour in place from June 14 through 19, which is Ravenna Road to Herrick Road, to Route 82

Residents may hear train horns before the installation of quiet zone delineators is completed (shortly after the crossing is reopened). Flexible delineators are designed to prevent vehicles from going around the gate when it is down. Without them, horns are required as a safety measure.