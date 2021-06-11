Election 2021 Notes

Staff report

More hopefuls announce run for council seats

The three at-large seats on Hudson City Council are up for election this fall.

The deadline to file to run for these four-year seats in November is Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

The latest residents announcing their intent to run for the at-large seats in November's election are:

Dr. Patricia Goetz - She is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who has been an advocate of children and families for the last 35 years. She believes Council members need to support the DEI training in the schools and community and that the density of the area of land commonly referred to as “Phase II” should be similar to that of the Historic District. "Our City Council will be facing major decisions about the path Hudson will take in the future. It is important that we balance fiscally responsible economic growth while maintaining Hudson’s appeal."

Nicole Kowalski - She has announced her intent to run for re-election. She owns her own marketing and communications business based in Hudson and is an adjunct professor at Cuyahoga Community College. She said she is "proud" she and her colleagues "approved a sidewalks and trails plan that will bring more connectivity to Hudson, found creative solutions to support businesses during COVID, addressed pedestrian safety concerns, and approved plans to make significant improvements to roads and infrastructure.”

Previously announcing were Chris Banweg, Karen Heater and Sarah Norman.

Two of the three current at large members, Bill Wooldredge and Hal DeSaussure, have previously announced they will not seek re-election in November.

Clerk candidate accepting cryptocurrency donations

Mike Rasor, the Republcan candidate for Stow Municipal Court clerk, has announced that his campaign will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations; he said he believes he is the first local candidate in the United States to do so.

“I’m a tech-savvy person, and I believe in the power of blockchain technology,” said Rasor. “We opened up the crypto donations so that like-minded people can support us.”

Donations can be made at mikerasor.com/crypto.

To say “thank you,” the campaign will mint a non-fungible token (NFT) for any donors who give at least one-tenth of a Bitcoin (0.1 BTC) or 1 Ethereum coin (1 ETH). NFTs are blockchain-based digital assets that represent real-world art, photographs, or music.

These will be the first-ever NFTs minted by a political campaign, he said.