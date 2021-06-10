Woodridge local schools offering new summer programs

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Woodridge local schools will provide some new summer programs along with the traditional offering.

The Woodridge Board of Education recently approved the remedial intervention, enrichment and extended school year programs for summer.

"This is our normal summer program and then the extended program that the governor's office asked all public schools to provide," said Walter Davis, district superintendent.

Gov. Mike DeWine requested every school district put together a plan to help students make up for learning that was lost or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal invitations were sent to families of students who educators felt would benefit from participating in a summer school program, said Davis, who added the remedial and enrichment programs are available to all students.

The enrichment initiative will offer "a lot of really cool programs just to give kids some neat experiences this summer," Davis said.

On the first day of summer school, the superintendent said students are given an assessment to determine their strengths and weaknesses.

"Instruction is then designed to meet their specific needs," Davis said.

Teachers have plenty of resources available to them to help students and can also access data from past assessments to identify areas of need, according to the superintendent.

Remedial Intervention Session 1 will be offered: June 14-17, June 21-24 and June 28-July 1.

Remedial Intervention Session 2 will be offered: Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 9-12.

Transportation will be provided for the remedial intervention sessions, which will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday through Thursday in each of the aforementioned weeks.

"The remediation program will allow kids to have some more time, digging a bit deeper with reading and math skills," Davis said.

At-home learning resources were also provided to students and parents.

The elementary school will serve as a host site for Camp Invention, a summer STEM program for K-6 students.

