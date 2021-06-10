Hudson High School celebrates the Class of 2021

HUDSON — The high school last week had its commencement ceremony in Blossom Music Center for the first time in its history.

The 136th graduation program took place June 3 with 420 graduates in the Hudson High School Class of 2021.

Class addresses were delivered by Lydia Bach, Meredith Bach and Yeji Kim. Patrick Li, Christopher Oh, Jason Zhang, and Andrew Hu gave a musical performance of “Married Life” by Giacchino & “La Vie en Rose” by Piaf. Mitchell Adkins, Gabriel Botros, Joachim Brown, Jacob Cox sang ”Go the Distance” by Menkin.

Class officers are: Berkley Pelletier, president; and Grady Zappone, vice president.

The school has typically had its graduation program in E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall.The traditional ceremony was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More photographs and a list of graduates will appear in an upcoming edition of the Hub-Times.

