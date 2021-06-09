Cuyahoga Falls schools plans to seek levy renewal this fall

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city school district is planning to seek a levy renewal this fall.

The Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education on June 2 approved the first of two necessary steps to ask voters in November to renew a 9.97-mill operating levy for five more years.

The levy generates $7.26 million annually for the district's general fund and helps pay for expenses such as salaries and benefits, purchased services, supplies, and capital outlay, according to Kristy Stoicoiu, the district's treasurer.

The levy is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

The board is slated to vote June 16 on the second step to place the measure on the fall ballot. The deadline to place the issue on the Nov. 2 ballot is Aug. 4.

In November 2020, district voters approved a five-year renewal of a 7.9-mill levy for operating expenses.

There are two more levies on the books that will expire in 2022: a 4.75-mill levy ($3.2 million per year) and an emergency levy ($3.7 million annually).

