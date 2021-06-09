Aurora building value was $4.24 million over past two months

By Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

The value of building projects for which the city issued permits in April and May was $4.24 million, according to the latest planning-zoning-building department figures.

April’s total value was $1.02 million and May’s value was $3.22 million. Residential value amounted to $873,929 in April and $2.58 million in May. Commercial value was $143,000 in April and $650,000 in May.

April’s figures included interior alterations at DJ Hibachi & Sushi at 549 S. Chillicothe Road ($40,000) and Aurora Counseling at 323 E. Garfield Road ($3,000) and an addition at Walden Golf & Tennis Club at 585 Country Club Lane ($100,000). May’s figure was for a townhouse for the Pulte Group at 885 Dipper Lane.

There were no industrial building permits issued.

Residential permits issued in April included: single-family homes, two; alterations, three; decks, eight; utility buildings, two; in-ground pools, three; and above-ground pool, one.

Residential permits issued in May included: single-family home, six; additions, four; alterations, seven; decks, four; and above-ground pools, two.

Sixty-six licenses were issued in April, including 54 for general work, six for electrical, four for heating and air conditioning and two for plumbing. Forty-three licenses were issued in May, including 36 for general work, six for electrical and one for plumbing.

Total fees and deposits that the city received in the two months were $186,299 – $57,160 in April and $129,139 in May.

City employees made 279 residential and 51 commercial/industrial inspections in April, and 274 residential and 82 commercial/industrial inspections in May.

The balance in the completion deposits/refunds fund as of May 31 was $48,700, while the balance in the topography deposits/refunds fund was $515,000.

