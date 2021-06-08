Water line break closes part of Glenwood Drive in Twinsburg

Twinsburg Bulletin

Twinsburg city officials are reporting a water main break on Glenwood Drive just east of Ravenna Road.

The leak is reportedly causing the roadway to become unstable, and officials have closed Glenwood Drive between Ravenna Road and Ridgewood Drive.

Access to Glenwood Drive from Ravenna Road is currently unavailable.

According to information from Cleveland Water, the break was under control and water pressure restored by 4 p.m.

A portion of the distribution system along Ravenna Road, including side streets, will likely see discolored water for a period of time tonight, according to an update from Cleveland Water. There is no boil advisory at this time. Homeowners should flush their plumbing out using cold water only until clear.

For questions or concerns, call Cleveland Water's Emergency Call Center at 216-664-3060.