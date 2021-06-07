Twinsburg Township Hall, meetings reopen to the public

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP -- Beginning with the next regular board of trustees meeting on June 9, public attendance will once again be allowed at all meetings at Township Hall.

Public attendance at meetings will be open, with no reservations required. Board and commission members will continue to be present at meetings, seated at separate tables. All persons present will be reminded of CDC guidelines regarding facial coverings and social distancing as they relate to being fully vaccinated.

Hand sanitizer will be available, with facial coverings available upon request. All meeting room tables, chairs, and other furniture and equipment will continue to be wiped down before and after each meeting. Meetings will continue to be livestreamed and recorded for viewing on the township website and, in the case of trustees meetings, local access cable. Even after public attendance at meetings resumes, residents are encouraged to continue utilizing mail, e-mail, fax, and drop box for public comments, to continue accessing meeting videos and documents on the township website, and to contact Township Hall with any concerns or questions.

Township Hall

Effective upon substantial completion of renovations to the Township Hall lobby and reception area, the Township Hall lobby will once again open to the public.

Robert S. Kagler, the township manager, said in a previous interview that improvements include replacing the carpet in the meeting room, improving the restrooms, installing touchless microphones, lobby and reception area door and security upgrades, and parking lot concrete repairs.

"The touchless microphones and restroom improvements and lobby and reception area door and security upgrades are COVID-related," Kagler said. He added the estimated costs for all of the Township Hall improvements are $100,000.

Construction is anticipated to be substantially complete by mid-June, dependent upon remaining material availability and contractor scheduling. Once the Township Hall lobby is open, all who enter will be reminded of CDC guidelines regarding facial coverings and social distancing as they relate to being fully vaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available, with facial coverings available upon request.

The Township Hall will continue to be professionally cleaned twice weekly.

The Summit County Sheriff’s substation at Township Hall will continue to be accessed via the separate door on the left side of Township Hall, with a call box present when the substation is unoccupied.

Visit www.twinsburgtwp.com for details, or contact Kagler at 330-425-4497 or e-mail at rkagler@twinsburgtwp.com.