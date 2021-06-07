'Remembering Our Fallen' traveling memorial at Northfield VFW June 24-27

Courtesy of Northfield VFW Post 6768

On June 24-27, Northfield VFW Post 6768 will be hosting a traveling memorial that is dedicated to all those who have died since September 11, 2001 and the inception of the War on Terror.

"Remembering Our Fallen" features 32 towers with pictures off all those who have been killed as well as those who have perished from their emotional battle with PTSD. Each tower is 10-foot tall, with photographs of soldiers from both the Department of Defense and family memories.

This is the first time the memorial will be on display in Northeast Ohio.

The memorial can be viewed from dawn until dusk at the VFW Post 6768, 8584 Olde Eight in Northfield.

On June 24, the memorial will open at noon with the posting on colors, followed at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony.

On June 25 and 26, there will be an invocation at 10 a.m. and opening ceremonies at 3 p.m.

On June 27, there will be an invocation at 10 a.m. and the closing will be at 6 p.m. with the lowering of colors.

The VFW will also be hosting Ohio Flags of Honor which is a tribute of 302 flags each with a banner of an Ohio native that has passed.

Donations can be made by contacting VFW Post 6768.

For more information, contact Andy Klush at aklush@roadrunner.com or text 330-620-6047.