Hnottavange resigns as Macedonia’s service director

MACEDONIA – John Hnottavange’s last day as service director for the city of Macedonia will be June 18. The city announced May 28 that he has resigned after 15 years of service.

Hnottavange explained in a statement that although it was with a heavy heart that he tendered his resignation, he desires to take a different career path which will best serve him and his family.

“This position has been the most rewarding experience of my life, and I will deeply miss you [the mayor], my co-workers and friends in all the departments and the residents of this great city,” he said in his resignation letter.

Service supervisor Stephen Dzurnak will serve as interim service director until a replacement is hired.

“I am sorry to see John leave us, but he is making a career move that he feels is best for him and his family,” said Mayor Nick Molnar. “We wish John success in his new position and will always remember his hard work and dedication to the city.”

The service director position is responsible for 20 full-time employees, seasonal workers and a supervisor which reports to the mayor. The salary range is $58,643 to $105,674 per year.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree with major coursework in engineering or a technical discipline related to design and construction, facilities management, public or business administration or a closely related field or equivalent experience.

Experience required includes six years of progressively responsible public sector management in the areas of service operations, maintenance, engineering, equipment and/or facilities maintenance, plus at least two years of administrative and supervisory experience.

