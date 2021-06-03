Yours Truly closed for a few months for conversion into kitchen, bar

HUDSON — A longtime restaurant will have a new look when it reopens in a few months.

Yours Truly, 36 S. Main St., temporarily closed on May 10 and will be shut down for three to four months while the structure is converted from a diner-style setting into a kitchen and bar, according to Art Shibley, co-owner of the business.

"This will have a full bar and an industrial look rather than the Victorian look that it used to have," Shibley said.

He noted while Yours Truly has had a liquor license throughout its 36 years in Hudson, only beer, wine and vodka were served, but the renovated site "will be a full-service bar."

"We're known for our fresh food and great products," he added. "It just seemed natural to expand the use of the bar."

Both the food menu and the seating capacity (about 130 to 140) will remain the same.

"It'll still be a great place to socialize," Shibley said.

There will be a rooftop area created and customers will be able to dine while viewing a creek and passing trains.

"Kids of all ages and adults love the trains that go by every day," he said.

Another factor in doing this complete makeover were ongoing plumbing problems in the building that needed to be addressed.

"We couldn't reach those things without going through the floors and the walls," Shibley said.

As part of the project, the interior of the Yours Truly building on Main Street and portions of its exterior have been demolished.

"It's just a shell of a building," said Shibley, who noted the site once housed the Stone Ford car dealership. "There's nothing left on the inside except supporting elements."

He acknowledged the demolition and construction project was "a gamble," but one that he felt was worth taking.

"Hudson is a great community," Shibley said.

The kitchen and bar concept has been instituted at the Yours Truly sites in Chagrin Falls, Cleveland and Solon. In addition to Hudson, Yours Truly also has locations in Beachwood, Mayfield Village, Medina, Mentor, and Rockside.

There are about 50 to 60 full-time and part-time employees at the Yours Truly in Hudson. Shibley said that everyone who wanted to continue working is employed at one of Yours Truly's eight other locations.

Yours Truly is marking its 40th anniversary in business; the first location opened in Beachwood.

