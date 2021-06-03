Two veterans speak at Memorial Day ceremony in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Oakwood Cemetery on Monday featured veterans from two different wars.

Along with honoring the fallen in all wars, this year's program observed the 30th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War.

The speakers were: Sgt. 1st Class Bernard Gobrogge, a 20-year Army veteran who served in the Gulf War; and Cpl. Herbert Loewlein, 92, who served in World War II, and is a member of VFW Post 1062.

Two Gold Star families attended the program: Larry Large and his family, representing Large's son, Brian W. Large, who was killed in Iraq in 2005; and Jim Walsh, whose son,Justin T. Walsh was injured and later died from his injuries in 2006.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Honor Guard participated in the ceremony and the Cuyahoga Falls Tiger Marching Band performed.

American Legion Post 281 hosted the ceremony and was assisted by VFW Post 1062.