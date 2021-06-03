Two events mark Memorial Day observance in Hudson

HUDSON — The American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464 hosted two events on Memorial Day to honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

There was a flag-raising ceremony on the Clocktower Green on May 31. The Hudson High School Band performed, and participants gave speeches recognizing the 31 Hudson veterans who lost their lives while serving the country. Relatives of some of those veterans spoke at this event.

Among the attendees were Mary Sobczak sister of Joseph Sobczak and Linda Davidson Frontino, both of whom had brothers, Joseph Sobczk and Ron Davidson, who were killed in Vietnam

A Veterans Memorial Service then took place at Markillie Cemetery. The Hudson High School Band also performed. The keynote speaker was retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, a 1962 graduate of Hudson High School.