Silver Lake considering sewer rate increase

SILVER LAKE — Village Council on Monday will review a proposal to increase sewer rates.

The legislation, if approved, would increase the sewer rates from $5.56 per unit of water used (100 cubic feet) to $6.21 and increase the monthly fixed base sewer charge from $33.98 to $37.98 starting on the combined water, sewer and stormwater bill rendered on or around July 1, and payable July 20.

If council approves the rate hike, the average combined household monthly bill, based on 5 units of water used, would rise from $106.62 to $113.87 (a 6.8% increase).

The village needs to increase the rate to generate more revenue to pay for increased sewage treatment costs implemented by the city of Akron.

The city of Akron Department of Public Service increased the cost to treat sewage traveling through Mudbrook from $3.193 to $4.274 per 1,000 gallons, a 34% hike.

Council gave a first reading to the proposal on May 17 and will have a second reading at its upcoming meeting on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m.

