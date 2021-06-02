Two more Nordonia students excel at WordMasters

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- Two fourth-grade students have shone in the third round of this year's WordMasters Challenge.

Ava Jacquet, who attends Rushwood Elementary School, scored a perfect 20 out of 20, and Carson Leavitt, who attends Northfield Elementary School, scored 19 out of 20.

Earlier this year, third-grader Ender Johnson earned a perfect score during the first round of the competition.

More:Northfield Elementary student earns academic accolades

The students participated "in the very difficult gold division of the WordMasters Challenge," said Kristina Schroeder, the enrichment teacher for the third and fourth grade classes in the Nordonia Hills City Schools. The WordMasters Challenge has students learn a list of 25 words in each of the three rounds, then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies.

Schroeder said that only 51 fourth graders nationally achieved a perfect score.

Ava said she found out during class, when Schroeder was going over the WordMasters results.

"Mrs. Shroeder was grading our tests when she said 'oh, we have a perfect score,'" Ava said, adding she was excited to find out that she was the one who earned that score and placed first in her team.

"My heart was racing, too," Schroeder said. "The third round is more challenging. The students had studied 75 words, each of those words could have been on the test. She aced it."

Ava said a big challenge in preparing for the competition was "making sure I remembered everything."

"I had to go over each word several times," she said.

The WordMasters test includes 20 multiple-choice analogy questions based on the vocabulary words the students have learned, with four possible choices, Schroeder said.

During the test, Ava said "there were a couple questions I was debating the answers."

"I guess I kind of got lucky on those questions," Ava said. "I'm really happy about that."

Ava's parents were proud of her accomplishments.

"I told everyone at work I could think of about this," said Stephen Jacquet, Ava's father.

When she is not in school, Ava said she enjoys basketball, hiking, fishing, sewing and reading. In school, she likes reading and math.

"But I think reading is my favorite, though," Ava said. "I read a lot. I read to my dog. I read in the car, I read before I go to sleep. I'm kind of a crazy reader."

Ava said that she was "looking forward to learning harder enrichment math" in the new school year. She will be learning sixth grade level math.

Along with her parents, Ava lives with two younger brothers and a boxer-lab mix dog named Sadie.

Carson, also of Sagamore Hills, said that when he found out about his score, "I was ecstatic." His score earned him second place on his team. Carson added he expected to get 15 of the 20 questions correct, which is what he scored in the second round.

"There's a lot of things I did," Carson said, when describing how he prepared for the competition. "I studied a lot. Second, there's many ways I studied. We have flashcards, and we played this game called Headbands." In the game, Carson explained, someone holds a card with a word on it to his or her head, without looking at it. The rest of the group have to get the first player to guess what word they have.

Also, Carson said he and his classmates used an online program which helped them learn the definitions of words.

Carson enjoys sports, playing video games and playing chess. He added he also likes to read.

His favorite subjects in school are reading, math and science.

"I hope I get better at writing and reading," Carson said of the next school year. "And grammar. And analogies, too."

Carson lives with his parents, an older brother and twin younger brothers.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com