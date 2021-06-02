Tours of former, new Hudson middle school buildings June 5, 6

The Hudson City School District will host tours of the former and new middle school buildings this weekend.

The tours will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The former middle school, 77 N. Oviatt St., will close for good on June 10. During the current school year, the district’s third, fourth and fifth graders attended classes in the former middle school because of renovations at McDowell and East Woods elementary schools.

The new middle school, 83 N.Oviatt St., opened at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Community members will be able to tour each site, and record memories of both buildings. Photos are encouraged.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Group tour sizes are limited to 10 people.

The History of the Hudson Public Schools book will be on sale at a tour commemorative discount price of $25. All proceeds go directly to the Hudson Schools Alumni Program.