Back to business: Cuyahoga Falls celebrates end of COVID-19 mandates with ribbon-cutting

The city of Cuyahoga Falls celebrated the end of the statewide COVID-19 restrictions with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning on the Portage Trail bridge.

After more than a year of social distancing, capacity limits and mask mandates, area restaurants and retailers are hoping the end of coronavirus mandates brings a return to business as usual.

More:No mask, no service? As state lifts pandemic health orders, businesses set their own rules

More:Ohio's coronavirus mask mandate, health orders ending. What's required in Akron, Summit County?

Area business owners joined Mayor Don Walters to cut the ceremonial ribbon to spread the word that the community's business districts are up and running.

Brent VanFossen, owner of Metropolis Popcorn in the city's downtown, said his business will return to offering samples to customers after the pandemic forced the suspension of this service for more than a year.

"It feels great," saVanFossen. "Part of the experience of coming into our store is … you see the popcorn, you smell the popcorn and you get to taste the popcorn before you buy it. That's part of the experience."

He added it was "refreshing and exciting" to be able to give customers that experience again.