Two city buildings to get new roofs

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG – Roof replacements at two city buildings will move forward after Council on May 25 awarded contracts to two firms.

E. Lee Construction of Delphos will replace the roof at the wastewater treatment plant’s vehicle storage garage for $129,640 and Building Technicians Corp. of Madison will replace the community center roof for $242,900.

Three bids were received for each project, with the low bids being significantly lower than the estimates of $240,000 and $432,000.

In other action, Council approved establishing a police and fire levy fund, where revenue from the 2.4-mill Issue 2 levy passed by voters in early May will be placed.

The levy will generate about $1.7 million a year and will be used for police and fire pensions and police and fire capital improvements. It will cost the owner of a property valued at $100,000 about $84 a year.

At the May 4 primary election, voters approved Issue 2 by a margin of 1,605 to 1,300.

Council sent to second reading an ordinance which would provide for the recodification, editing and amending of various city codes, including traffic and general offenses, plus a charter amendment limiting the city’s rate of taxation.

Council did not oppose the transfer of a liquor permit from Sam Pollino LLC to El Torrito Tacos LLC for a site on Ravenna Road.

OTHER MATTERS

Councilman Bill Furey responded to social media posts which have claimed past city financial information has not been posted on the city’s website. He said the last 12 years of info has been posted, and he showed residents how to access those figures.

He also pointed out the city’s IT department budget was $537,992 in 2020 and $574,100 in 2021, not a higher figure that was posted on social media. “That money goes for salaries, equipment and software licenses,” he said. “Our three full-time IT employees handle a huge amount of work and do a phenomenal job.”

Councilman Scott Barr reported the planning commission OK’d a lot split and consolidation at 3231 Simecek Drive at its May 17 session. The 1.9-acre parcel was split into 0.74-acre and 1.25-acre parcels.

He added the planning panel plans to discuss at its June meeting what to do about possible future medical marijuana facilities in the city after council recently enacted a moratorium on them.

Mayor Ted Yates reported an e-waste recycling event will take place June 6 from noon to 4 p.m. and a document shredding day June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Building at 10231 Ravenna Road.

He also announced a memorial for the late former mayor Jim Karabec will be dedicated June 12 at 9:30 a.m. at Liberty Park.

Finance director Sarah Buccigross reported the latest figures show the city has collected $9.9 million in income tax so far this year, compared to $9.7 million at the same time last year.

Interim parks-recreation director Jennifer Betenson reported the first Rock the Park concerts will be June 11 and 25, with Journey and Tom Petty tribute bands to perform.

Resident Sue Clark again urged Council to develop disciplinary measures to deal with council representatives who badger and belittle citizens and divulge personal information about them.

Contact the newspaper at twinsburgbulletin@recordpub.com.