Case manager from Jobs and Family Services available at TEAC

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- Those who need assistance in applying or renewing SNAP benefits or Medicaid can now receive help twice a month through The Emergency Assistance Center.

"The Emergency Assistance Center is the only location where a case manager is available from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services," said Joyce Hunt, executive director of TEAC.

"We had been recommended by the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank," Hunt said of the service. "ODJFS called in November 2019 to see if there was an interest prior to COVID-19. We were granted a case manager for a few months and then it stopped due to the pandemic. In April 2021, Stephanie Dodson [the deputy director of family and adult services] reached out again to see if The Emergency Assistance Center would like to continue having a case manager come out to the center.

"We were honored and delighted to have this service. This saves a person a lot of time on the phone or on the internet trying to apply for assistance."

The service, which started in May, is available by appointment on the second and fourth Wednesdays by appointment only, Hunt said. Call the center at 330-467-7945 for details or to set up an appointment.

The Emergency Assistance Center is at 9199 Olde Eight Road, Suite C, in Northfield Center. Information can be found at www.teacenter.org online.

OhioMeansJobs Center to begin phase 2 reopening

The Summit County OhioMeansJobs Center will begin Phase 2 of its reopening to the public on June 1.

To ensure customer and employee safety, the office will be open by appointment only. Appointments will be available at the OhioMeansJobs Center at 1040 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Customers will be required to wear a mask to enter the facilities, regardless of vaccination status. To schedule an appointment, call 330-633-1050.

Visit https://www.summitomj.org for details.

