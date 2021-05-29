Annual Bobbi Hindel Memorial Golf Outing planned for July 17

Kent Weeklies

The Annual Bobbi Hindel Memorial Golf Outing will be Saturday, July 17, at Brookledge Golf Club, 1621 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

The golf outing is in memory of Bobbi Hindel, who left an enormous impact on the Tallmadge community where she lived and was very involved.

Bobbi Hindel lost her courageous, five-year fight with breast cancer in March 2014. Organizers describe her as "a caring mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, an avid sports fan and loved her job in the Athletic Department of Tallmadge High School."

As part of carrying on her legacy, a scholarship in her name has been set up to be presented to a male and female Tallmadge High School Senior at the end of each school year. This scholarship will help aid the recipient in finances for a college or university of their choice. All proceeds and donations from the outing go directly to the THS scholarships in her name. For more information about the Bobbi Hindel Memorial Scholarship, visit the website at www.bobbihindelmemorial.com.

Organizers are looking for golfers and sponsors.

Fees for the four-person scramble/shotgun start are $400 per team / $100 for individual golfers and includes green fees, cart, lunch, dinner, drinks, prizes, and much more.

Contact Cory Hindel at chindel1@kent.edu or call 330-592-2016.