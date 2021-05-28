Contract awarded for safety/administrative center construction in Northfield Center

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Infinity Construction of Warrensville Heights will move ahead with the construction phase of the township’s safety/administrative center at a guaranteed maximum cost of $2.98 million.

Township trustees awarded the contract May 27. Infinity is completing the design phase, for which a contract was awarded in early March at a cost of $46,400. Twelve firms submitted proposals for that phase.

Trustee Rich Reville said awarding the contract is subject to a review by the township’s legal department before finalization.

Infinity spokesman Brady Oaks said initial construction work at the township’s service garage property on Olde Eight Road should begin in late July or early August, with the entire project likely taking about nine months. The building will be about 10,300 square feet.

“Getting the metal building on-site is a major factor in determining a completion date,” he said. “We hope to take advantage of good weather before winter to get a lot done, but the availability of steel and other commodities is uncertain right now.”

Oaks said it might be October before the building arrives, and his colleague Eric Melkerson added the cost of steel, copper and plywood has been rising rapidly, but those costs have been factored into the contract’s maximum amount.

Oaks explained if quotes from subcontractors come back lower than expected, additional amenities could be added to the project. He also said the amount of monthly payments for construction will vary depending on what work is done.

Eric Pros, director of design for DS Architecture, which is working with Infinity on the design phase, said he believes the firms have designed “a very functional building,” and he doesn’t anticipate there will be many changes to the plans.

Pointing out the building’s planning process began in August 2020, trustee Russ Mazzola said after months of work he believes the firms have designed a building which meets the township’s needs, and there could be some additional savings.

One thing which could lower the overall cost is eliminating the need for a second water detention basin, and the Summit County Soil & Water Conservation District is looking into that. There already is one basin on-site.

Macedonia Fire Chief Brian Ripley thanked the trustees for their “foresight” in moving ahead with the new building. “It should be a really nice facility, which will serve the township well for years to come,” he noted.

Meanwhile, trustees said in-person meetings at Township Hall will resume in June, but virtual access still will be possible. State mandates for in-person meetings will be followed, and will be available on the township’s website.

The guidelines could include wearing masks for individuals who haven’t been fully vaccinated, and practicing social distancing.

