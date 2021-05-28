Nordonia Hills schools plan for five day week for new school year

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- As of now, students with the Nordonia Hills City Schools will all go back to school five days a week in the new school year.

In addition, masks "will be permitted but not required of students or staff," said Superintendent Joe Clark in a Tuesday message to district families. Also, while the district will maintain its Digital Knights program for its sixth through 12th grades, it will not offer a virtual option otherwise.

"We could not find a virtual option that we were comfortable gave our kids the best education opportunities, or one we would even want to put our name to," Clark said. "Digital Knights is a curriculum offered through an online vendor that we have used for years. Students on IEPs will continue to be accommodated per their IEP requirements."

Clark said the district has offered Digital Knights for the past 10 years.

Since Jan. 26, students not in the virtual program in the Nordonia schools have been attending classes five days a week in person. The first few weeks of the school year started out in hybrid mode, where those opting for in-person instruction attended classes in the buildings twice a week and took their classes online for the remaining school week.

One change to the start of the 2021-22 school year will be a staggered opening, Clark said.

"Something we learned from Covid-19 was the benefit of a 'soft start' to the school year," Clark said.

Ninth-graders will have their first day on Aug. 26, with all high school students reporting Aug. 27.

At the middle school, the eighth grade students will go to school Aug. 26, and the seventh grade students will go Aug. 27.

At Lee Eaton Elementary School, students with last names starting with A through K will go Aug. 26, and all students with last names beginning with L through Z will attend Aug. 27.

Elementary school students in first through fourth grade also will be divided by last name, with students with last names beginning with A through K going Aug. 26, and students with last names beginning with L through Z going to the building Aug. 27.

All students in grades first through 12th will report to their school Aug. 30.

There are screening days for kindergartners Aug. 26, 27 and 30. Full day kindergarten is 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Morning part-time kindergarten is 9 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, and afternoon kindergarten is from 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Half of the district's kindergarten class will meet in person Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, with the other half meeting Sept. 1 and 3. All students will report Sept. 7. For details, call the elementary school the child will be attending.

For details, visit https://www.nordoniaschools.org online.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com