Twinsburg Water Park opening delayed due to weather forecast

TWINSBURG -- The opening day at the Twinsburg Water Park will be delayed until Monday, because of the predicted inclement weather this weekend.

According to information from the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for a high of 53 degrees and a 60% chance of showers on Saturday, and 62 degrees on Sunday. Memorial Day's forecast as of Friday was milder, with temperatures expected to be in the low 70s, and mostly sunny.

Also on Memorial Day will be the annual Memorial Day parade and service, organized by the Twinsburg VFW Post 4929.

The parade starts from Twinsburg High School at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds to Twinsburg Township Square, where a short Memorial service will begin at approximately 11 a.m. This section of Ravenna Road will be closed at 10:25 a.m. and will reopen at the conclusion of the parade.

Garbage collection delayed

Because of the Memorial Day holiday, Waste Management will pick up on Wednesday. Customers should have all trash out by 7 a.m. on the designated day.