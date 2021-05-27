New Meijer Express fills 3-mile gas station gap

The new Meijer Express gas station and convenience store opened on Kent Road on May 20, filling a much needed void in the area.

"As has been said around the community, there was not a place for gas in that area," Stow Mayor John Pribonic said. "That is something that's been lacking, and it's one of our biggest commercial areas. People want to go out and shop, whether for food, clothing, restaurants, and it's nice to have that other amenity there."

Prior to the Meijer opening, Route 59 had a 2.7-mile stretch without a gas station, stretching from the BP at the corner of 59 and Darrow Road in Stow to the Speedway at 59 and Sunrise Drive in Kent.

"I think it'll do well and they have quite a beautiful facility," Pribonic added. "It also allowed us to put in another traffic light in there, which people at Meijer and Target will like and people are happy about it. It's a great improvement to our city."

Store director Katie Downing said that the gas station, 4303 Kent Road, has already hired 14 people.

The store offers 24-access grab-and-go snacks, lottery, fresh-brewed coffee, pizza by the slice, beer and all grades of gas.

Stow City Council approved the new store in March, at which time Chris Jones, real estate manager for Meijer, said the store was a $2.5 million investment. Meijer also paid for the traffic light and the widening project.

The company declined to provide an update on the cost.

Meijer Express does not have a tax abatement.

