Celebrating the Class of 2021

Kent Weeklies

Both Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge high schools hosted their commencement ceremonies this week.

Woodridge High School returned to Blossom Music Center for its graduation program on May 24 while Cuyahoga Falls High School hosted its ceremony at Canal Park in downtown Akron May 25.

Both schools had to cancel their traditional ceremonies in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodridge High School's valedictorian is Sarah Abood and the salutatorian is Kaloyan Armoutliev. Senior class officers are: McKenna Fisher, president; Liam Kiley, vice president; Jayda Radovic, secretary; and Madison Karlo, treasurer.

For Cuyahoga Falls High School, David Penta and Summer Cramer delivered the senior messages of "Perseverance" and "A Love Letter to the Class of 2021," respectively.

Senior class officers are: Soia Rehs, president; Charles Davis, vice president; Anisha Lingden, secretary; and Thomas Farmer, treasurer.

More photographs and a list of graduates from both schools will appear in issues of the Falls News-Press in June.