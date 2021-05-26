Northfield VFW to host job fair on June 16

Kent Weeklies

On Wednesday, June 16, Northfield VFW Post 6768 will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion. Picnic tables are limited.

If your company is interested in attending, it is recommended to secure your reservation as soon as possible. The job fair will be publicized through social media, newspaper and radio advertising. State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and enforced.

This is a free event, but donations to the VFW are appreciated. For table reservations contact Clinton Ulrich at 216-213-3309 or by email at caulrich2@gmail.com.