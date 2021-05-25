Music, rides highlight 'Spirit of Macedonia'

The city of Macedonia will host SummerFest “Spirit of Macedonia” June 4 and 5 in the parking lot of the Macedonia Family Recreation Center.

The recreation center parking lot will be closed all week for event set-up, said Jason Chadock, the parks and recreation director. Those wishing to attend SummerFest should use the Longwood Park baseball field lot. Shuttle service will be available for those wanting it.

SummerFest “Spirit of Macedonia” will run June 4 from noon to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The weekend events will include carnival rides, games, food, live music, bingo, dunk tank, and a biergarten.

On June 4, the feature band is The Caliber Band, which will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. On June 5, Reality Check will perform from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Sounds from the Cellar from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Macedonia SummerFest 5K, presented by Kristine Bissler, RE/MAX Traditions, is scheduled for June 5. A portion of proceeds from the 5K will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.. The event will start at 10 a.m., and feature a 5K, a 1-mile run, and a kids' dash. For registration visit macrec.com/Summerfest. All registrants 21 and older will receive a free beer ticket courtesy of Nordonia Hills Soccer Association.

The SummerFest concludes with a fireworks show at 9:45 on June 5, presented by Raising Canes.

Presale tickets for the carnival rides are available at the recreation center and are $15; they will be $20 on-site during event. Chadock said the money collected helps defray the cost of the festival.

Tailgate party

St. Barnabas is hosting a tailgate party beginning with outdoor Mass at 11 a.m. on June 13. Everyone is invited to bring their grill along with their favorite tailgate food and beverages. The day will include a raffle and the drawing for a grand prize of $10,000 will be drawn at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit the renovation of the rectory.