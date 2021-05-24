Macedonia planners holding off on office building plans

Ken Lahmers

MACEDONIA – Optima Dermatology hopes to erect a two-story office building with a footprint of 10,518 square feet at Golden Link shopping center, but the city’s planning commission is holding off taking a look at the plans.

Alrig USA Development was ready to outline its plans at the planning panel’s May 17 meeting, but chairman Kevin Westbrooks said there still were a number of unresolved issues and suggested the presentation be delayed.

Optima spokesman Majeed Makhlouf said the firm would like to get the planning panel’s comments on record so it could make revisions as soon as possible. “Time is of the essence,” he said.

Alrig USA Development wants to build on the 1.1-acre vacant lot north of the new access road from Route 8 and south of Chipotle Mexican Grill. The board of zoning appeals was scheduled to act May 19 on five variances sought by Alrig, but action was postponed.

Mayor Nick Molnar recommended the firm work with the city’s architect, planner Brian Frantz and other city staffers to come up with a more acceptable plan. “This proposal is not going to work,” he said.

“This is a service I’m sure city residents would like to have, but I think it’s best to postpone looking at the plans until some revisions are made,” Westbrooks said.

Optima has facilities in Ohio – including Boardman, Mentor, Columbus, Howland, Liberty Township, Salem and Terrace Park – and Indiana.

OTHER BUSINESS

A new compressor and shelter building at Parker Hannifin on Highland Road was approved by the panel after the firm changed its plans from a three-sided open metal building to an enclosed metal building.

The location will be near the main building’s front entrance. The metal building will be painted to match the wainscot look of the main building, and the firm will work with the city’s staff to improve the new building’s architectural features.

The panel tabled plans for Dominion Energy’s proposed transmission station replacement, removal of buildings and erection of new buildings at 9796 Shepard Road, just north of I-480, pending a future meeting with Frantz, Engineer Joe Gigliotti and other officials.

The project will take place on 15 acres on the south portion of the property. The firm previously presented plans to erect a new vehicle storage building on the northernmost 6.9 acres.

Dominion engineer Ryan Smith said the project includes removal of some existing buildings, construction of two new buildings (384 and 2,112 square feet), relocation of multiple gas-related facilities, graveling about 3.41 acres and replacing lighting.

He said the project is exempt from National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System requirements, and the total site disturbance would cover 4.96 acres. The project would take about one year to complete.

At its May 19 meeting, the BZA granted a setback variance for the vehicle storage building and a smaller sand and gravel storage building. It allows the buildings to be 50 feet from the side and rear property lines, instead of the 130 feet required by the zoning code.

Frantz said he would like to see a consolidated plan for the two parcels, and Westbrooks said he would like to see screening along the firm’s entire Shepard Road frontage.

Dominion Energy spokesman Don Bell said the company is willing to work through some issues, and hopefully will have an acceptable overall plan ready for the panel’s June meeting.

