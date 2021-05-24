County councilman to hold office hours

Kent Weeklies

Summit County Council District 2 representative John Schmidt will host public office hours on Wednesday, May 26, between 6 and 7:30 p.m. at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from constituents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls, and portions of Akron including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill.

For more information, call 330-643-2725.