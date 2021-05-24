Construction of Northfield Center's offices moving forward

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Township trustees are getting closer to moving ahead with construction of a new safety/administrative offices center at the service facility property on Olde Eight Road.

Officials from Infinity Construction and DS Architecture provided the latest update on design progress for the building at a May 17 special meeting of trustees, and they said the estimated cost of the new facility is now slightly below $3 million.

Trustees chairman Rich Reville said the board may approve moving on to the bidding phase of the project at a special meeting soon or at its June 7 regular meeting.

Eric Melkerson and Brady Oaks said the current schematic design estimate for the 10,300-square-foot building is set at $2.98 million, which is down from the previous $3.53 million.

However, Melkerson noted the lower figure could increase because of the rising cost of steel for the pre-engineered metal building and other commodities used in the construction.

The building has been scaled back from about 11,000 square feet. It would provide space for the fire department, township offices and a sheriff’s outpost, which now operate at Township Hall and the fire station at Route 82 and Brandywine Road.

Melkerson pointed out the entrance road will be widened, the footprint of the building has been shifted a bit to the west away from I-271 and plans now are to reduce the amount of spoils taken off site.

The design team will check with Summit County officials to see if a planned retention pond can be eliminated. There already is one such pond on the site.

“This building can work going into the future,” said Macedonia Fire Chief Brian Ripley. “It’s functional and doesn’t lack anything in safety, but there’s no fat. Everyone has done a great job working on this.”

In other action, trustees authorized the township’s zoning resolution to be published in book form with all text amendments included through December 2020, and to include the 2021 zoning schedule of fees and bonds as an appendix.

Trustees approved the 2021 schedule of fees and bonds at their May 3 meeting.

Zoning commission chairman John Campbell suggested the new zoning book be published because different copies of the current book are circulating and causing confusion.

The board also granted a 15-foot wide electric distribution line easement and right-of-way to Ohio Edison for a sum of $300. It runs parallel with the northern limits of West Aurora Road.

