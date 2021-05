Kent Weeklies

Watch the commencement ceremony for the Aurora Class of 2021 at MyCommunityFocus.app. The graduation ceremony will also be airing on Spectrum channel 1021 at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays throughout the month of June.

A Graduation Marathon will air during the Fourth of July weekend.