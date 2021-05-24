Aurora bringing back July 4 parade, seeking nominations for grand marshal

Kent Weeklies

After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Aurora will conduct its traditional July 4 parade and fireworks this year.

The parks and recreation department is accepting nominations for the parade grand marshal. Nomination forms are available on the city’s website at http://www.auroraoh.com/.

Nominees must reside in Aurora, be in good standing and have displayed outstanding service, support and commitment to the community, county, state and/or country.

The deadline for nominations is June 15. All nominations will be reviewed by the mayor, parks-rec director and community events coordinator.