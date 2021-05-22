Aurora Memorial Library offers summer reading program, story times

Kent Weeklies

The Aurora Memorial Library will offer a Summer Reading Program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade starting June 8. Children are asked to keep a reading log, which will enable them to enter bi-weekly drawings for prizes, including t-shirts, books and games. Children who keep a reading log throughout the program can enter a grand prize drawing to be held at the last program on July 6. The grand prize is a family 4-pack of tickets to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

This year’s theme is, “Tails and Tales” and four of the weekly programs will be held on the front lawn of the library. Blankets will be spaced out to allow for social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2.

Children can also sign up for a virtual author visit from Laura Numeroff, scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. June 23. Numeroff is the best-selling author of the picture book "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie."

Registration for these programs is required and participant levels are limited. When a program limit has been reached, children will be placed on a waiting list but they can still participate by keeping a reading log. Please check the library website, www.portagelibrary.org for the detailed event schedule

In addition to the Summer Reading Program, the library will offer Preschool Story times for 2 to 5 year olds on Mondays at 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Parents and caregivers must register for these programs, which will be held weekly from June 7 through July 5. Like the reading program, story times will feature a “Tails and Tales” theme, and sessions will be held on the front lawn of the library. Participants should bring a blanket for their family, and blankets will be spaced out on the lawn to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required for adults and all children over the age of 2.

In addition to weekly programs, children may also participate in a Summer Reading Bingo game that is being offered throughout the Portage County District Library system. To play, pick up a bingo card at any of the PCDL branch libraries. Each square on the card offers a fun challenge that children can complete and once they have completed at least 10 of the challenges, they can turn their card in for a lawn sign identifying them as a PCDL “Super Reader.” Participants will also receive a small prize and a chance to win a new bicycle.

For more information on these and other library programs, visit www.portagelibrary.org or call 330-562-6502. Aurora Memorial Library is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m., on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.