Woodridge schools to offer vaccine clinic for students May 27

Woodridge Local School District will offer the Pfizer vaccine to their students aged 12 and older, with students given a permission form for their parents or guardians to sign. Akron Children’s Hospital, the district’s health services provider, will be administering the shots on the last student day of school, May 27. Second doses will be given out June 17. Akron Children’s previously helped Woodridge Schools distribute vaccines to students aged 16 and older last month.

“We’re fortunate to be able to partner with Akron Children’s Hospital yet again on this important initiative,” said Woodridge Superintendent Walter Davis. “As we continue to provide a healthy and safe environment for our students, it’s important to have an organization we can trust to help usher us through this important process.”

Shots are only offered to Woodridge Local School district students. To register, students must return a signed permission form to the main office of their respective school. The shots will be distributed at Woodridge Middle School.

Vaccines will be distributed during the school day and students will be excused from class for their vaccination time. Because it is the Pfizer shot, students must report back for the second dose three weeks later on June 17.

“We hope students are able to participate,” Davis added. “It would be an important step in getting us to open the 2021-22 school year all-in and healthy. It’s been a challenging school year, and we’ve certainly come a long way since August. To be where we are now is such a blessing.