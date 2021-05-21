Knights of Columbus drive-through kettle corn sales return to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

By Tim Blados

Special to the Aurora Advocate

Just like baseball and apple pie, another seasonal favorite has returned just in time for the start of summer.

The Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Aurora is officially opening its drive-through kettle corn booth for the 2021 season next week. The booth, staffed totally by volunteers, will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. May 26 and every Wednesday throughout summer. The booth will once again be erected in the parking lot of the church, located at 342 S. Chillicothe Road.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing or cancelling many of the events the group traditionally popped at, the Knights of Council 14186 had to quickly figure out a way to safely offer their signature product to help raise money for charity. The kettle corn sales are the main fundraising arm of the 83-member organization.

The plan was to offer the drive-though booth for a short time, but generous continued support of the endeavor had it open through October. Once word spread about the council’s effort, it was not unusual to see vehicles cued up just as soon as the volunteers had set it up before official opening time.

Because of the public’s support, the organization was able to expand its charitable outreach, and most notably, the Food Pantry at the Volunteers of America in Aurora. The support from the public allowed the council to provide weekly support in the form of groceries, fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, as well as frozen food and other pantry staples just as the pantry was starting to see a large uptick in people using them for basic needs. To date, the Knights have provided about $7,000 worth of food and other grocery items to the pantry, thanks to the public support of their booth.