What lifting COVID-19 health orders means for Hudson

HUDSON — With Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement that the state mask mandate and all remaining coronavirus health orders will be lifted June 2, the city is making some changes for people accessing and using facilities.

Hudson City Hall, 1140 Terex Road, reopened to the public on April 19. The signs that require visitors to wear masks and follow distancing requirements will remain up inside the building, but city spokesperson Jody Roberts said signs will be added saying people who are vaccinated are exempt from the requirements. She added visitors will not be asked to show proof that they were vaccinated.

These same rules will apply to city council meetings, which returned to in-person sessions on April 6.

"On June 2 we will remove all signage and COVID related restrictions," Roberts said. "This would apply to all public spaces and meetings."

City employees are working in city hall again, too, but Roberts noted that some are still working some hours remotely.

Roberts said it is the city's goal to have other boards and commissions return to in-person meetings starting June 2.

Rooms in both city hall and Barlow Community Center will be available for rental reservations starting June 1 and Roberts said it is anticipated that groups can start activities June 14. Information about the online registration process will be sent out in the upcoming week, according to Roberts.

"The rooms are only available for governmental organizations, Hudson community organizations, and Hudson businesses," Roberts said. "Neither the Barlow [Community Center] nor the City Hall rooms are available for private parties."

For more information on the community room rentals, visit www.hudson.oh.us/CommunityRooms.

School district continues mask wearing, distancing

Students in grades K-11 in the Hudson City School District are scheduled to attend classes until June 9. The district sent out a notice to district families on Tuesday stating that masking, distancing and other COVID-19 requirements will remain in place through June 10.

In that message to families, district leaders said while DeWine had announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks (per the Centers for Disease Control's new guidance), he also sent information to school administrators stating: "these changes do not affect the existing order requiring the use of facial coverings and other health protocols in our schools. With limited numbers of students vaccinated, it is important that we continue these safety measures through the end of the current school year."

The district said it will continue requiring mask wearing inside the buildings or when people cannot socially distance, hand sanitizing, social distancing, monitoring symptoms, and contact tracing for students,staff and visitors through June 10 until students and staff are dismissed for the summer, according to the message sent to families.

The last day of school for seniors is May 28.

Many events occurring

Although the Memorial Day Parade has been canceled, there will be a flag-raising ceremony at the Clocktower Green at 10 a.m. on May 31, and a service at Markillie Cemetery at 11 a.m. the same day.

The Hudson Bandstand Summer Concert Series starts at 7 p.m. on May 31 at the Gazebo Green with a performance by the Hudson High School Jazz I and II bands. Concerts will then take place every Sunday at 7 from June 6 through Aug. 29.

The Hudson Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 5 through Oct. 9.

Summer Music Nights will happen every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at First & Main Green from July 9 through Aug. 27.

Although there is not a parade on Memorial Day, a new event — a Celebrate Hudson Parade — is scheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. The city calendar said more details are forthcoming.

Library will have changes

E. Leslie Polott, executive director/curator of the Hudson Library and Historical Society, said she and her staff will soon be meeting and then implementing changes in the first week of June. She said she did not have any specific details to share yet.

