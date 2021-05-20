Memorial Day ceremony set in Aurora, but no parade

Kent Weeklies

A Memorial Day ceremony is planned at Aurora Cemetery, with the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in charge. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 31 and there will be no parade.

According to Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin, Community Focus will record the program and air it on mycommuityfocus.app, Community Focus channel 1021 and the city’s website.

“Thank you to these organizations for working together and planning for this special observance,” said the mayor.