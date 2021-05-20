Election 2021 Notes

Kent Weeklies

Hopefuls announce run for council seats

The three at large seats on Hudson City Council are up for election this fall.

The deadline to file to run for these four-year seats in November is Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

Announcing their intent to run for the at-large seats in November's election are:

Chris Banweg - He is a senior program manager with a Fortune 150 company and a decorated Marine officer. He says he wants to see the voices of residents reflected better in major community decisions. "A vital component must be listening to the residents on major community decisions and combining that input with the professional expertise of city staff.”

Karen Heater - She manages an energy division within Sodexo|Roth and is a licensed professional engineer and certified energy manager. Heater says she decided to run over concerns with some of the recent city management decisions and a lack of transparency in local government. “Over the past few years, I have observed several large projects, driven by city management, that have been overturned by residents at the last minute."

Sarah Norman - She holds a bachelors in Art (Photography)/History from Goucher College (Baltimore), a graduate certificate in Historic Preservation from the University of Florida, and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University. She says she is committed to the essential needs of residents: transparent government, responsible spending, improving infrastructure like roads and reliable energy choices, and thoughtful development. “I know that personal communication is the most effective way to build relationships and understand residents’ needs.”

Two of the three current at large members, Bill Wooldredge and Hal DeSaussure, have previously announced they will not seek re-election in November. The third at-large seat is held by Nicole Kowalski.