Township approves sale of five side lots

TWINSBURG TWP. – Trustees approved the sale of five township-owned side lots to four persons at their May 13 meeting.

Gwendolyn Grimes will acquire two lots on Stanford Street for $7,500, Subnil Devgan and Kajal Bhardwaj will acquire two lots on the same street at the same price and George Brandon will acquire one lot on Cambridge Street for $2,500.

Meanwhile, trustees amended the previously approved purchase of a 2021 Ventrac mower from Century Equipment, which reduced the price by $3,550 to $34,949. Administrator Rob Kagler said a downgraded machine was chosen, resulting in the savings.

The township recently sold its old Ventrac on govdeals.com, and Kagler said a “good amount” was received. Trustees approved disposing of Shure microphones, receivers and related equipment on govdeals.com.

Trustees OK’d seeking applications from eligible institutions desiring to be depositories for township money through July 31, 2026. Deadline for applying is 4 p.m. June 24 at Township Hall.

As of April 30, 2021, the amounts of public funds under the trustees’ control to be on deposit during the designation period are as follows: $7 million, aggregate maximum; $3 million, inactive; $3 million, interim; and $1 million, active.

Revisions to the rules governing trustees’ meetings were adopted. Kagler said they involve minor changes and correction of errors in the previous set of rules.

A request from Visual Drama Designs to use the Township Square on June 26, July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for multiple pop-up weddings was approved. Kagler said the first pop-up weddings date this spring was successful.

Trustees also OK’d additional appropriations of $282,241 and township payments of $353,157, which Kagler said mostly involve the 2021 road program and vehicle striping.

Trustee Jamey DeFabio reported it is likely the U.S. Congress will distribute some American Rescue Plan money to townships, but the amounts have not been determined. Townships originally were left out of the funding plan.

DeFabio noted the Ohio Township Association was instrumental in convincing Congress that townships should also benefit from the plan.

Speaking about recent power outages, Kagler reported Ohio Edison has announced a series of upgrades is planned to the supply system in Summit and Portage counties, including improving substations, modernizing lines and installing remote sensors along the grid.

He also noted the county engineer’s department will be doing vegetation mitigation through November at ponds in Bradford Oaks, Bradford Meadows, Bradford Woods, Nature’s Preserve, the Reserve at Kensington and Twinsburg Industrial Park.

Finally, he announced the board of zoning appeals recently granted variances for an addition to an accessory building at 3465 Anthony Lane.

