City Notes: Hydrant flushing begins June 1; vendors, entertainers sought for downtown series

Cuyahoga Falls municipal buildings will fully reopen to public June 2

Cuyahoga Falls municipal buildings will fully reopen to the public on June 2, due to the suspension of current COVID-19 public health orders. For the health and safety of citizens and city staff members, the buildings were open by appointment only throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks are no longer mandated through health orders, but are encouraged for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

For continued updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.scph.org/covid.

Hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin June 1

The city is scheduled to begin hydrant flushing on June 1. Hydrant flushing will occur during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is scheduled to be completed by late August.

Hydrant flushing serves an important dual purpose of removing sediment and iron deposits from the mains, and it also provides a check of the working conditions of hydrants to ensure the best fire protection for our community.

Signs will alert residents and drivers to areas where hydrant flushing is occurring. Water may appear discolored after flushing. Allow the cold water to run until it clears.

If you have questions, contact the Water Utilities Department at 330.971.8005.

Vendors, entertainers sought for Falls Downtown Fridays Summer Entertainment Series

The city of Cuyahoga Falls announces the return of the Falls Downtown Fridays Summer Entertainment Series to Downtown Cuyahoga Falls running Fridays from Aug. 6, through Sept. 3.

The city is currently seeking vendors and entertainers for the series. Applications are available at https://www.cityofcf.com/departments/necco/falls-downtown-fridays and are due no later than June 11. Contact the Neighborhood Excellence, Communications, and Community Outreach Department for more information at necco@cityofcf.com or 330-971-8208.

2021 Great American River Day Cleanup set for June 19

The city of Cuyahoga Falls is coordinating a 2021 Great American River Day Cleanup. The project is planned for Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at Water Works Park. Volunteers will clean up litter and pull garlic mustard.

COVID safety protocols will be in place. Those interested in volunteering are asked to register by Monday, June 14, at https://www.cityofcf.com/form/river-clean-up-registration. Registration is required. Volunteers should dress for the weather and wear protective clothing for the project. Contact the Neighborhood Excellence, Communications, and Community Outreach Department for more information at 330-971-8208 or email necco@cityofcf.com.

2021 Great American River Day Cleanup partners and sponsors include: Ohio EPA, Keep America Beautiful, Keep Ohio Beautiful, Friends of the Crooked River, the city of Cuyahoga Falls Service Department, and the Cuyahoga Falls Parks & Recreation Department.