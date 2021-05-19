Aurora’s insurance premium to rise about 10%

By Ken Lahmers

AURORA – The city’s property and casualty insurance premium will increase by about 10 percent after City Council renewed the current policy for the June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 term.

The contract extension with HCC/U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. through the Edward Sutton Insurance Agency was OK’d at Council’s May 10 session. The premium will be $154,880, with the money coming from the general, water, sewer and recreation funds.

Sutton agency spokesman Ben D. Sutton said the city has been largely removed from the impact of the changing insurance market over the past few years because of rate guarantees provided by its carrier.

“This year the city will receive a rate increase at renewal reflective of the current market,” he said.

Sutton said some of the factors which have driven up premiums nationwide are the weather and losses brought about by vehicle, employment practices and law enforcement liability, while the city has experienced a higher than average five-year loss history.

“The city is receiving an extremely competitive rate, and this is the first premium adjustment because of market conditions and loss experience in about 10 years,” he said.

“Sutton has done a great job handling the city’s insurance needs in recent years,” said Law Director Dean DePiero.

ROAD PAVING

Council approved a $257,500 change order from Ronyak Paving to add streets to the 2021 road paving program, with money coming from the road and bridge levy fund. The additional streets are Willard Road, Palomino Trail, Appaloosa Run and Mustang Pass.

Service Director Harry Stark said Ronyak’s initial bid for paving was lower than estimated so four streets were added.

The original contract was for $1.11 million and included all or portions of Chelmsford and Cascades drives; Centerville, Birchbark and East Pioneer trails; Mill Run, East and East Parkway boulevards; New Hudson and Squires roads; Brandon Circle; Plymouth and Weymouth places; Aurora Industrial Parkway; and Cedar Bark.

Work also will be done on the parks department maintenance building roadway and at the Tails & Trails Dog Park on Page Road and Brown-Keidel Service Center entrance off West Pioneer Trail.

OTHER BUSINESS

• Council authorized the purchase of new water meters and equipment from Trumbull Industries for not more than $115,000 per year for the next three years.

• It also awarded a contract to RKS Management Inc.’s Bio-Hazard Division for not more than $29,500 for additional disinfecting and cleaning at city buildings through Sept. 30 to comply with COVID-19 reopening protocols.

• DWA Recreation was awarded a $21,363 contract through the OMINA Partners Government Cooperative Purchasing Program for the purchase of a new Gametime playground structure, which will replace the current structure at Kiwanis-Moore Playground.

Parks-Recreation Director Laura Holman said the structure is mainly for 2- to 5-year-olds and will be located closest to the fire station.

• Employment and compensation were approved for seasonal parks crew workers Keaton Thieding, Killian Snitzer and Alexander Harrell, as were updated parks and recreation rental fees and selling three surplus dump trucks via an online auction.

• Going to second reading was the awarding of a $20,959 contract to Software Solutions for software support and maintenance for the finance and utility departments from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The cost is up from $20,153 in 2020.

• Responding to Councilman Jim Vaca’s inquiry as to why Aurora Memorial Library was chosen as the site for new car charging stations, Finance Director Tim Clymer said the grant the city received to pay for the installation stipulated that location.

