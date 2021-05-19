Artistic design featured on electrical box

Kent Weeklies

A new electrical box project has been completed in Twinsburg. The most recent one is located at the corner of Route 91 and Miktarian Parkway.

Created by Emma Unangst, she is an artist, designer, and long-time Twinsburg resident. She is currently studying visual communication design at the University of Cincinnati. In her free time Emma can be found drinking tea, punch-needling, and finding new ways to make upcycled art around her home. You can find more of her art and design work on her Instagram @into.the.studio.