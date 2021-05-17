New Twinsburg apartment complex celebrates opening

TWINSBURG -- Adults 50 and older have a new residential option, with the official opening of Wilcox Meadows on Darrow Road.

Indeed, by the time of its official ribbon cutting ceremony on May 6, the new apartment complex already had 12 occupied apartments, said Melissa Buschagen, the property manager at Wilcox Meadows. By the end of May, 26 more units are expected to become available. In all, there will be 71 units available, all of them two bedroom, two bath and with a two-car attached garage.

"I know it was a long path through the city," said Mayor Ted Yates during the ribbon cutting, of the application and construction process for Wilcox Meadows. "They worked well with the city. These types of apartments fit well with the city. There is a need not just here but all of Ohio. I know the residents will appreciate this."

Amenities of the apartments, which range from $1,790 to $2,210, include landscaping, a pond, on-site management and free membership to the Twinsburg Senior Center for those 55 and older. Each apartment is single story, smoke free and ADA accessible.

Dianne Muntz, the regional director at RHM Real Estate, said the interior, such as doorways, were designed to be accessible for those who need to use a wheelchair. The management at Wilcox Meadows can also install ramps as needed to provide greater accessibility to the patios.

Joe Kozelka said he and his wife moved from Aurora to Wilcox Meadows a couple months ago.

"We really like it here," Kozelka said. "It's really nice. The one-story floor plan is really nice, it's much easier to get around." He added another bonus for him is that the move put him closer to his Twinsburg business, Ohio Basement Systems, where he is general manager.

Wilcox Meadows is at 9422 Darrow Road. For details, call 330-267-7839 or visit www.wilcoxmeadows.com online.

