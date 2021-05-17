Sidewalk repair financial aid possible in Macedonia

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – City residents may get a break on the price they have to pay for fixing sidewalks that run across their properties if efforts by Mayor Nick Molnar come to fruition.

Molnar announced at Council’s May 13 meeting that he plans to seek requests for proposals from companies that would hopefully result in a guaranteed reduced rate for repair work on concrete sidewalks.

“It is not feasible for the city to pay for sidewalk work – that responsibility lies with residents – but I hope the city can find a firm willing to provide a guaranteed rate which would lessen the burden on residents,” the mayor said.

He added the city also is considering waiving the permit fee for doing sidewalk work. “By the next Council meeting [May 27], I should have more information to share with residents,” Molnar said.

PARKS – REC STAFF

As part of a staff restructuring in the parks and recreation department, Council OK’d amendments to an ordinance which establishes the compensation schedule for those non-union employees.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, those employees are assigned to new designated pay grades, and some of their job titles are changed.

“We’ve been working on this since November,” explained Parks-Rec director Jason Chadock. “It’s a budget neutral change; it will not result in increases in the department’s budget. It will allow for future expansion at facilities and in our programs.”

Among positions with new names are administrative assistant, recreation supervisors (three of them), head lifeguard, recreation coordinator, customer service representative, child care rep and concessions service worker.

Chadock said the restructuring also has included updating job descriptions. “Our previous job descriptions were very outdated, so we’ve updated many of them to correspond to the new job titles,” he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

The mayor read a proclamation recognizing May 16-22 as National EMS Week, and he recognized Taco Mexicano, Culver’s and Bob Evans as being recent Macedonia restaurants of the week.

Molnar said a video was made recently by social media influencer Sir Yacht and will be posted on the city’s website featuring some interesting businesses and sites around town. “This is a good way to promote the community,” he said.

Chadock reported LED lighting is being installed at the recreation center. He informed residents that Summerfest is planned June 4-5 in the rec center parking lot, and that lot and the center will be closed for one week in August for lot repaving.

Finally, Chadock reminded residents that Food Truck Fridays are being observed during the summer at the Longwood Park ballfields area.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti reported road paving throughout the city will start about June 1, while the Valley View improvements project will start later in the summer.

Service Director John Hnottavange reported mulch is available free to residents at the service department facility at 9000 Valley View Road.

Fire Chief Brian Ripley said the new safety forces 800 MHz radio system is fully operational and is a big improvement over the old system. He shared audio recordings with Council of the difference is quality of transmissions between the two systems.

Ripley said the old system has been repurposed for use by other city departments. He also thanked voters for passing the levy which helped pay for the new equipment.

Finally, Law Director Mark Guidetti reported Council meetings likely will begin again live at Town Hall on July 22. Meetings have been held online during the past year’s COVID-19 crisis.

